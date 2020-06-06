Mountain biker rescued near St. George airport with the help of his 911 call

June 2016 file photo of Mercy Medical Air Transport, location not specified | Photo courtesy of Mercy Air Nevada, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On Saturday afternoon, a dirt biker was on the Milky Way mountain biking trail, which runs along the southwest side of St. George Airport, when he crashed. The biker then called 911 to get help. When he called 911, the call was used to get a GPS location which ultimately helped a Mercy Medical Air Transport helicopter find him.

“It’s a remote area that is difficult to access,” St. George Fire Department Batallion Chief Ken Guard said in a text. “We utilized Mercy 11 and a Gold Cross utility task vehicle along with my vehicle to get out to him.”

Guard confirmed that the helicopter was first on scene and handled initial patient care. When the St. George Fire Department crew members and the Gold Cross ambulance reached the scene, they then helped load the male patient into the helicopter.

He was then transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center and their emergency room.

As for the GPS location used to find the biker, Guard said that the patient’s 911 call helped them get an idea of where he was.

“It gave a GPS but was still not exactly easy to find,” Guard said. “Even the helicopter flew past him twice before locating him.”

The condition of the mountain biker is unknown.

