Gubernatorial debate with focus on rural Utah issues to be streamed Monday

ST. GEORGE — V6 Media and Evans Family Media have come together to organize a rural Utah Republican gubernatorial debate on Monday at 6 p.m.

The candidates that will be participating include Thomas Wright, Spencer Cox, and Greg Hughes with Jon Huntsman being unable to attend due to a conflict. The debate will take place in Vernal, Utah.

Steve Evans, owner and manager of Evans Family Media, said this will be the first gubernatorial debate solely focused on rural Utah.

“Issues facing rural Utah are often different than they are in the Wasatch Front,” Evans said. “This debate is an effort to unite rural Utah and promote issues that are relevant to rural Utah citizens, to state candidates and state leaders.”

The goal of the debate is to get the candidates’ platform positions on issues pertaining to rural Utah residents and cities. The questions that will be asked were chosen from some submitted by rural Utah leaders, chamber of commerce offices and media, with the complete focus of the questions and debate to be on rural Utah.

“Rural Utah’s legislative influence is shrinking, and as the four counties along the Wasatch Front continue to grow rural Utah’s legislative influence lessens,” Evans said. “We become less relevant, we’re not as involved in state decisions that are being made, we’re not counseled on them, and this is an effort to unite rural Utah to stand up and say that we want to be recognized.”

The 90-minute debate will be aired on various radio stations in rural Utah as well as KSL and a number of rural Utah chamber of commerce Facebook pages.

Click here for the live stream of the debate on St. George News Radio Monday at 6 p.m.

