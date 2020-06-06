Fire burns through Genpak plastics warehouse in Cedar City

Written by Jeff Richards
June 6, 2020
Firefighters fight a two-alarm fire at the Genpack plastics warehouse in Cedar City, Utah, on June 6, 2020. | Photo by Jeff Richards, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A two-alarm fire is burning in the Genpak plastics warehouse in Cedar City.

Employees evacuated outside the Genpack plastics warehouse in Cedar City, Utah, after a fire on June 6, 2020. | Photo by Jeff Richards, Cedar City News

Updated 4:00 p.m. More engines arrive.

Fire companies from Parowan, St. George, Kanarraville, Paragonah, Hurricane and Brian Head have joined the Cedar City Fire Department in the fight Saturday afternoon. Nine engines are on the scene including three ladder trucks.

Highway 56 has been closed from Cross Hollow Road to N. Airport Road.

Employees were seen evacuated outside the facility that stores plastic containers for the food container company. Cedar City firefighters on scene said all employees are accounted for.

This is a developing story.

