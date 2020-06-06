Do you think you had COVID-19 before February? New study says you probably didn’t

June 6, 2020
SALT LAKE CITY — A preliminary report on an antibody study of Utahns shows that COVID-19 was probably introduced to Utah in February and very few Utahns have been exposed to the virus.

Both findings suggest Utahns need to remain cautious according to Fox13now.com.

“I would have argued and argued and argued with an individual that a lot more people in Utah would have been exposed and I was completely wrong and I’ll be the first one to admit that,” said Dr. Josh Redd a Chiropractic Physician with Red River Health and Wellness.

A St. George News story in January reported on the outbreak of a different respiratory virus in Southern Utah called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Among the report’s findings:

– “Of 724 individuals who suspected they had Covid-19 symptoms between October 2019 and January 2020, none tested positive…”

– “Of 1,253 asymptomatic individuals who reported no previous symptoms of Covid-19, 5 (.40%) tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 IgG.”

– “The earliest positive case we identified was an individual who presented with clinical symptoms of Covid-19 on February 15, 2020 in Logan, Utah.”

COVID-19 information resources

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of June 6, 2020, one-day increase in parentheses)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 584 (30 new in one day)

  • Washington County: 455 (20 new)
  • Iron County: 122 (10 new)
  • Garfield County: 4 
  • Kane County: 3
  • Beaver County: 0

Deaths: 4 

  • Washington County: 3 
  • Iron County: 1

Hospitalized: 17 (0 new) 

Tested: 13,337  (0 new tests)

Recovered: 365 (14 new)

