June 9, 1946 — May 30, 2020

Stephen Wittwer Stucki was born on June 9, 1946, in St. George, Utah to Harvey and Anna Hilda Wittwer Stucki. Stephen passed away on May 30, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones.

He married Pearl K. Stucki in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 11, 1975. Stephen drove truck his whole working career. He worked at RMC Foods for over 30 years then later went to work for Bryce Christensen Excavation. He retired in November of 2015. He loved to go fishing with his family. He enjoyed hunting. He loved to take his family camping multiple times, a year. Stephen was a member of the LDS church.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Pearl K. Stucki; his six children: Travis (Tammy) Stucki, Jeff (Michelle) Stucki, Trissa (Mike) Walther, Ellena Hazen, Steven Stucki, Sean Stucki; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; his brother, John Wesley (Martha) and his two sisters, Cleo Mathis and Ila Lundberg.

The family would like to thank his doctors and Dixie Home Hospice. Stephen chose not to have a viewing or funeral. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on June 9, 2020, at the Santa Clara Valley Chapel on Santa Clara Drive. The Celebration will be held at 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Family and Friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.