Winchester homes threatened as twin brush fires ignite along SR-18

Firefighters responded to a quickly spreading brush fire in Winchester Hills along SR-18 which threatened nearby homes. While the fire spread into the backyard of some homes, firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it reached them, Winchester Hills, Washington County, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two brush fires ignited along state Route 18 Thursday afternoon with one of the fires quickly spreading toward homes near the roadside in Winchester Hills. Fire authorities also believe both fires may have been human-caused.

Multiple agencies responded to both fires, and the crews in Winchester Hills were able to keep the blaze from reaching a number of homes. However, some of those homes had the flames reach into their backyards before being contained.

Homes in Winchester Hills threatened by the spreading fire – which was bolstered by the wind – were located between SR-18 and Hawkeye Road.

There was some property damage as a cargo container and equipment in one yard were hit by the fire while the exterior of a shed was torched in another, Winchester Hills Fire Chief Don Christensen said.

However, no injuries were reported in connection with the Winchester Hills fire.

Before being knocked down, the fire was estimated to have reached between 4-6 acres in size, Christensen said.

As for the cause of the fire, Christensen said he suspects it was caused by someone driving by.

“It was likely caused by someone dragging a chain,” he said. “There was also another fire about 2 miles back down in St. George that started at the same time, so it’s likely someone dragged a chain or something, sparks flew from the side of the road, the wind blew it up into a fire.”

The other fire occurred in the area of mile 6 on SR-18 south of Winchester Hills. Multiple fire crews from the St. George Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and others responded to that fire and had it knocked down around the same time as the Winchester Hills fire.

The fire in Winchester Hills also involved fire crews multiple local and state fire agencies.

While both fires were contained, lingering hot spots were extinguished and homes were spared. Christensen said it’s just a part of a continuing trend that will likely lead into a very busy fire season.

Like other area fire departments, Winchester Hills has already responded to numerous fire calls, including one within the last week involving someone setting off fireworks at the northern entrance to Snow Canyon State Park off SR-18.

“We have a lot off grass this year. It’s going to be a very dry, very active year with fires, so people need to be very careful,” Christensen said.

The fire chief said part of the problem may be tied to the influx of visitors from out of town who aren’t familiar with the fire dangers inherent in the area or may not have taken notice of the fire restrictions and precautions recently enacted by state and federal land and fire agencies across the region.

Vehicles dragging chains is a common cause of brush fires ignited along the roadway. Other common human-caused fires include sparks from the outside cutting or grinding of metal and runaway/unattended campfires.

