Matt Jaynes

August 21, 1973 — June 3, 2020

Loving husband, father and pops passed away June 3, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Matt was born in Hailey, Idaho on Aug. 21, 1973, to Charlie Ray Jaynes and Linda Riley Jaynes.

Matt moved to Hurricane, Utah at the age of 11. During those years he met and kept lifelong friends. He married April Adair March 4, 1995, in Hurricane, Utah. They are blessed with two incredible children, Kade and Kayce. Matt built his career in excavating and as a heavy equipment operator where he mentored many. He loved the outdoors and dirt roads. He especially enjoyed riding his Harley and road trips. There wasn’t a time where he wouldn’t tease his brothers, sisters, or anyone he had the chance to. His three grandchildren were his joy and made his heart full, he will be missed by all.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 9 a.m. MST, 10 a.m. MDT. This service will take place at Adair Cemetery.

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St George, Utah 435-673-2454. You are welcome to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com