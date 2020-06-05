There is no better time to switch to healthier water; St. George Water Store can help

A delivery driver for the St. George Water Store prepares for work in this screenshot from a video, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo still from video by St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Is the water you are drinking slowly creating harmful effects on your overall health and wellness? Jocco Roberts, co-owner of the St. George Water Store, says it could be. That’s why he is committed to providing Southern Utah with what he says is the healthiest water available within 500 miles.

Bottled at its source near Zion National Park, the St. George Water Store has been providing residents of Washington, Iron and Kane counties – as well as Mesquite, Nevada – with natural alkaline spring water for almost seven years now.

The store has a route delivery service to over 1,200 customers as well as a brick and mortar location in St. George where people can purchase water directly.

However, even though Roberts believes in the product and its health benefits, the business is not something he planned on doing.

“We actually fell into it. … I had no idea I would be selling water,” said Roberts, who owns the business with his wife.

Like most of the clients who come to the St. George Water Store, Roberts said his journey began when he started researching the health benefits of drinking alkalized water and perhaps more importantly, the possible health detriments of not drinking it.

According to information from the St. George Water Store’s website, most water and water-based products people drink and use have two very common problems. First, the water is very acidic. Second, the water has been damaged. Before it gets to the consumer, water has traveled through pipes, filtration devices and various systems. During these travels, it has been stripped of electrons. The result is water that is positively ionized.

Negatively ionized, alkaline water can help people with higher acidity in their body by bringing their pH levels into balance, neutralizing the acid and causing them to feel better overall.

It can also help increase hydration, act as an antioxidant and help purify waste, among other benefits.

Many nutritionists also believe that most disease will not grow in an alkaline environment, information on the St. George Water Store’s website said.

Even people who use reverse osmosis water purification systems could be causing mineral deficiencies and increasing their risk for bone loss later in life, Roberts said, adding that he believes the quality of water people drink and use is just as important as the types of foods they eat.

Roberts had been self-filling at the spring near Zion before he learned about the bottling plant that he took over from its previous owners and now operates.

The St. George Water Store provides a variety of alkalized water products for both commercial and residential use. They have three full-sized delivery trucks running every day to deliver healthy water throughout Southern Utah.

Unlike other direct line water delivery services, Roberts said the St. George Water Store does not lock people into contracts, does not charge service or bottling fees and does not tack on any energy surcharges.

Customers are only charged for the water and the sales tax, he said.

“There are no obligations – just clean, safe, healthy alkaline drinking water,” Roberts said, adding that there is no better time to switch off an unhealthy water source than now.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Written by HOLLIE REINA, St. George News.

Resources

The St. George Water Store | Address: Website. 1135 W. 1130 North, St. George | Telephone: 435-272-9055 | Hours of operation: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Email: sgwaterstore@gmail.com

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.