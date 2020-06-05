Power pole sparks cause fire near Washington City ‘Ninja Warrior’ compound

Written by Chris Reed
June 5, 2020

WASHINGTON CITY — Sparks from a power pole resulted in burned brush next to Smiley’s Automotive and The Grip Fitness Ninja Warrior obstacle course in Washington City Friday afternoon. 

A Washington City firefighter takes on a grass fire near The Grip Fitness Ninja Warrior obstacle course on June 5, 2020 in Washington City, Utah. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

The fire, located at 1502 E. Washington Dam Road, started around 4:30 p.m. and burned some brush and a bush. It surrounded a storage container on the other side of the fence from the two businesses but the burning was contained to an empty lot. 

Engine 61 of the Washington City Fire Department responded to the grass fire and extinguished it within an hour. 

Washington City Fire Captain Julio Reyes said the fire was caused by a damaged transformer on a power pole. While high winds through the area was a possible culprit, Reyes centered on another suspect.

“I’m not certain, but the arc could have been due to a balloon that was wrapped in the power lines nearby,” said Reyes, who added the nearby structures were never threatened. “The fire spread along the property line but no damage to structures or vehicles.”

The Grip is the home base for several contestants featured in television’s “American Ninja Warrior,” including back-to-back junior champion Kai Beckstrand. 

