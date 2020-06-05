UPDATED: ‘People seem to be taking it less seriously’; Governor keeps coronavirus risk status yellow

Simulated microscopic view of the viral cell Covid-19 on a yellow background. | Photo by Julia Garan/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Gov. Gary Herbert announced Friday morning that there will be no change in the overall coronavirus risk status in Utah, keeping Southern Utah in the yellow phase of recommended restrictions it has been in since May 16.

Updated 1:30 p.m. State nearly doubles previous largest one-day increase, meatpacking plant outbreak, Dunn comments.

Herbert extended his current risk status order a week to June 12. All areas of the state will remain yellow except for Salt Lake City, Bluff and Mexican Hat, which have remained in the stricter orange level.

In making the decision, the governor cited a rise in the spread of the virus and hospitalizations statewide, including an increase for the last two weeks in Southern Utah.

“Common sense requires keeping our current health risk guidance in place. We all want to return to more normal patterns of life as soon as possible, but we also do not want to take a step back in our progress against this disease and our reactivation of the economy,” Herbert said in a statement. “A marked increase in disease incidence and in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 give us pause. We will continue to analyze data trends with an eye toward balancing overall health risks and protecting high-risk populations.”

In the end, Herbert sided with the recommendations of medical experts, rather than a panel of political appointees.

The Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission, consisting of appointees of the state Legislature and the governor, unanimously recommended moving most of Utah to the lowest green risk level, while the Utah Department of Health has recommended no reduction of risk level for any jurisdictions.

“Utah’s Yellow phase guidance emphasizes taking common sense precautions so that we can safely resume regular social and economic pursuits,” Herbert said. “Under Yellow risk status there are no economic activities that are categorically prohibited if common sense precautions are in place.”

Herbert said he was still keeping the option open to move some rural communities to the lowest risk green status sooner than later.

Under the green status, most of the recommended restrictions, including on maintaining distance and close contact, would be removed except for those at high risk of dying from the virus.

Because of the gestation period of the virus and an even further lag in the hospitalizations number, Utahns are just starting to see the first cases from the Memorial Day weekend. State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn has warned in the coming weeks there could be a substantial increase in hospitalizations from more than a week of mass gathering protests throughout the state, including in Southern Utah.

The Utah Department of Health announced Friday the largest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic started, which was nearly twice the previous high.

There were 439 additional cases in Utah for a 4.1% increase (10,813 to 11,252) from Thursday. There was a 21.3% increase in hospitalizations statewide Friday, going from 94 to 114 people hospitalized.

“Social distancing is more important than ever, yet people seem to be taking it less seriously than ever,” Dunn said. “If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re moving about in public, wear a mask. It is up to all of us as individuals to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Utah.”

Herbert said the move to yellow has allowed more of Utah’s businesses to open up, but he said it will be up to Utahns to take the right precautions to speed the move to green as he reviews the risk status again next Friday.

“Under Yellow risk status there are no economic activities that are categorically prohibited if common-sense precautions are in place,” Herbert said. “We have shown that we can make progress to slow the spread of coronavirus even while reactivating our economy. I strongly urge Utahns to use face coverings. I know that wearing masks looks and feels different, but it is an easy, low-cost practice that will help us return to normal. I believe that wearing masks has helped to reduce the asymptomatic spread of the virus among state officials even as we have been working long hours together in close quarters.”

As an example of how the virus has spread quickly at businesses in the past few days, Dunn said one out of every three, or about 146, of the new cases statewide Friday are coming from the Bear River area near Logan with many coming from one meatpacking plant.

“Many of the workers at this facility match the demographics of who we know are at the highest risk for infection,” Dunn said. “It’s more important than ever that employers provide safe working environments for their employees, and have policies in place that not only allow, but encourage, employees to stay away from the workplace when they are sick.”

