‘All Lives Matter’ holds counter protest on St. George Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — A group of around 40 people held an All Lives Matter protest supporting President Donald Trump and police officers Friday evening at the corner of St. George Boulevard and 200 East.

The event was planned to counter the protests that have taken place in Southern Utah and across the nation in the last nine days over the murder of George Floyd. Four police officers have been arrested and stand accused of killing Floyd

The corner was the same one that was the site of a protest against police brutality and supporting Black Lives Matter Saturday.

This time, the supporters of Black Lives Matter served as the counter-protest with around 100 counter-protesters at the same corner.

Wearing American flags and cowboy hats and flying U.S. and Trump flags, many of the protesters had chants of “USA” and support for the president.

The protest started around 5 p.m. and dispersed around 8:30 p.m. Around four St. George police officers were visibly on hand, mostly reminding those on both sides to stay on the sidewalk.

With the All Lives Matter protesters on one side of the street and Black Lives Matter supporters on the other, there was some yelling back and forth but nothing beyond that.

There were even civil discussions.

Cedar City resident Gabby Anderson, holding a “Blue Lives Matter” sign, approached Dixie State student Justice Slayton, holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign. The only common ground they could find was about both having once lived in Las Vegas. But, Anderson said that didn’t mean they couldn’t speak to each other in a civil manner.

“It’s better to make peace than yelling at each other,” Anderson said. “It’s better to be the bigger person than childish.”

At the very least, they could agree to disagree.

“We aren’t going to see common ground,” Slayton said. “But anyone can have a civil discussion if we want to.”

