Massive crowd converges in downtown St. George for continued George Floyd protests

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds gathered in downtown St. George Thursday evening, joining demonstrators nationwide in continued protests against police brutality.
The protesters gathered in the heart of downtown along St. George Boulevard and Main Street, carrying signs and shouting slogans decrying the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.
The protest at times had sparks of disarray. At one point, protesters moved into the middle of the intersection, blocking traffic and prompting uniformed police personnel to undertake crowd control measures.
St. George elected officials, including Mayor Jon Pike, met with protesters at one point during the demonstration.
This is a developing story.
Update June 4, 11 p.m.Additional photos added.
St. George Mayor Jon Pike at the Black Live Matter protest against police brutality in downtown St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
L-R St. George City Council members Danielle Larkin and Gregg McArthur, St. George Mayor Jon Pike, and local Black Live Matter organizer Troy Anderson, at the BLM protest against police brutality in downtown St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
Troy Anderson, the head of the new Southern Utah chapter of Blake Lives Matter, said he was amazed at the protest’s turnout with is estimated to have had between 400-800 participants, St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
St. George Police Lt. Johnny Heppler takes a moment to speak with Troy Anderson, the head of the new Southern Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter, during the BLM protests against police brutality in downtown St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
Black Lives Matter protesters speak with a St. George Police officer about a truck that had been running up St. George Boulevard and ‘coal rolling’ the crowd with blacks of thick, black exhaust from its tail pipe. The truck was alleged to have hit a woman while making one of its runs through the St. George Boulevard-Main Street intersection were the core of the protest occurred. The woman appeared the be alright as she was alert and waking around with the protest after allegedly being hit by the truck, St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
L-R David Cordero, the city of St. George communications director, looks on as an area business owner speaks with interim St. George Chief Kyle Whitehead about concerns related to the Black Live Matter protest. Whitehead tells the business owner the protest has been peaceful thus far and police are keeping on eye on the situation, downtown St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
Interim St. George Police Chief Kyle Whitehead takes a knee with the Black Lives Matter protesters, sparking cheers from the crowd downtown St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
Interim St. George Police Chief Kyle Whitehead gives the Black Lives Matter protesters thumbs up after taking a knee with them, which sparking cheers from the crowd downtown St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
A man stands and loudly recites the Pledge of Allegiance while the Black Lives Matter protectors take eight minutes of silence for George Floyd, who was killed in Minnesota while in police custody May 15, which has sparked many protests across the nation since, downtown St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
A Black Lives Matter protester confronts the man who loudly recited the Pledge of Allegiance during the protest’s eight minutes of silence,downtown St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
Individuals who joined the Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality in downtown St. George. One of the men said the protest was about coming together in unity against violence, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George New
St. George Police officers were a steady presence at the Black Live Matter protest in the downtown area. While blocking off streets for the protesters as the evening wore on, some officers occasionally spoke with members of the protest and shared a measure of support for it, St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
