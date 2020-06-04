Massive crowd converges in downtown St. George for continued George Floyd protests

Written by Mori Kessler
June 4, 2020
Protesters demonstrate against police brutality in downtown St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds gathered in downtown St. George Thursday evening, joining demonstrators nationwide in continued protests against police brutality.

Protesters demonstrate against police brutality in downtown St. George, Utah, June 4, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

The protesters gathered in the heart of downtown along St. George Boulevard and Main Street, carrying signs and shouting slogans decrying the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.

The protest at times had sparks of disarray. At one point, protesters moved into the middle of the intersection, blocking traffic and prompting uniformed police personnel to undertake crowd control measures.

St. George elected officials, including Mayor Jon Pike, met with protesters at one point during the demonstration.

This is a developing story.

Update June 4, 11 p.m. Additional photos added.

