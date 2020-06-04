Made in Southern Utah: Squatty Potty

SOUTHERN UTAH — Southern Utah is known for its amazing scenery, outdoor recreation opportunities and community spirit, but what some people may not know is that it is also a mecca for entrepreneurs, start-up businesses and unique people doing amazing things, not just locally, but across the nation and around the world.

Join former radio host Chris Nelson on St. George News’ newest show, “Made in Southern Utah,” as he highlights Southern Utah’s own success stories.

In this episode, Nelson catches up with Bobby Edwards as they discuss the multimillion-dollar enterprise that is Squatty Potty and learns that it all started when Edwards’ mom was tired of getting stopped up.

Watch “Made in Southern Utah” host Chris Nelson work out a few kinks with Squatty Potty CEO and co-founder Bobby Edwards in the media player above.

“They say necessity is the mother of all invention, and my mother was constipated,” Edwards said.

Though he said it lightheartedly, Edwards said it was a condition his mother struggled with for most of her life. It was on a suggestion from a physical therapist that Edwards’s mother changed her posture while using the restroom that was the impetus for what is now the Squatty Potty – an ergonomically designed stool that helps people get into a more comfortable alignment for what the company calls “the best poops of your life.”

The toilet posture stool began as a way to help Edwards’ mother, but it quickly became a popular Christmas gift for family and friends, he said. Soon, Edwards was sending the stool to social media influencers and earning medical endorsements before he finally landed on the ABC reality television show “Shark Tank.”

“So a lot of people think, ‘OK, they were on ‘Shark Tank’ and then that’s where it took off,’ but really it was the pooping unicorn,” Nelson said, referencing a comical Squatty Potty television commercial featuring a unicorn pooping rainbow ice cream.

Is the first episode of Nelson’s new show a stinker? Is there a limit to how many poop references a single show should contain? Find out in this episode of “Made in Southern Utah.”

