Candle left unattended sparks fire in master bathroom of Ivins home

Written by Ryne Williams
June 3, 2020

ST. GEORGE — At around 1:30 p.m., the Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Department was paged out to a structure fire in a single-family residence.

Santa Clara-Ivins fire crews respond to a fire in the master bathroom of a single-family home in Ivins, Utah, June 3, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

According to Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Chief Randy Hancey, the fire was started in the master bathroom of the home where a candle was left unattended, which sparked the fire.

“The first arriving unit was a police officer on scene from the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department,” Hancey said. “He found the fire located in the master bathroom of the home. There was intense smoke and heat, so he attempted to put it out with a hose from the front yard. Just at that time the first arriving fire unit arrived, they pulled the line and were able to extinguish the fire.”

The fire was contained to the master bathroom while the master bedroom did see some smoke damage as a result.

The homeowner had just arrived home from being in town, but she had lit a candle in the bathroom, Hancey added. Her children, who were home, smelled something burning but were not sure what it was. The smoke detectors then went off, alerting the residents to the fire.

The candle that was left in the master bathroom ignited what was on the countertop and then spread into the vanity cabinet. Hancey said the bulk of the fire was in the vanity cabinet.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Hancey said it was a quick response to help contain the fire but wanted to remind people to never leave candles unattended.

“Beware when you’re lighting your candle, where you’re placing them and keep an eye on those things,” Hancey said. “Don’t leave them unattended.”

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ryne Williams was a Scholar-Athlete, earning CCAA Second Team All-Conference honors while playing Basketball at San Francisco State University. He is a graduate of the University's College of Liberal and Creative Arts where he double majored in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and History. A former host for the campus radio station, KSFS, Ryne previously worked for the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Raiders flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.

Email: rwilliams@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!