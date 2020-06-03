Candle left unattended sparks fire in master bathroom of Ivins home

ST. GEORGE — At around 1:30 p.m., the Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Department was paged out to a structure fire in a single-family residence.

According to Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Chief Randy Hancey, the fire was started in the master bathroom of the home where a candle was left unattended, which sparked the fire.

“The first arriving unit was a police officer on scene from the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department,” Hancey said. “He found the fire located in the master bathroom of the home. There was intense smoke and heat, so he attempted to put it out with a hose from the front yard. Just at that time the first arriving fire unit arrived, they pulled the line and were able to extinguish the fire.”

The fire was contained to the master bathroom while the master bedroom did see some smoke damage as a result.

The homeowner had just arrived home from being in town, but she had lit a candle in the bathroom, Hancey added. Her children, who were home, smelled something burning but were not sure what it was. The smoke detectors then went off, alerting the residents to the fire.

The candle that was left in the master bathroom ignited what was on the countertop and then spread into the vanity cabinet. Hancey said the bulk of the fire was in the vanity cabinet.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Hancey said it was a quick response to help contain the fire but wanted to remind people to never leave candles unattended.

“Beware when you’re lighting your candle, where you’re placing them and keep an eye on those things,” Hancey said. “Don’t leave them unattended.”

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.