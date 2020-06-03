Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel in Mesquite set to reopen

Stock image, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. – Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel in Mesquite, Nevada, will reopen both properties to all guests on Thursday at 2 a.m.

According to a press release, Mesquite Gaming’s first priority is to preserve the health and safety of team members, guests and community members.

Mesquite Gaming has implemented numerous operational policies and procedures for their two properties to mitigate and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Team members have developed enhanced safety and sanitation protocols.

Upon reopening, approximately half of the slot machines between the two properties will be operational, and table game seating will be limited, encouraging physical distancing among guests and players.

Team members will frequently be sanitizing all surfaces, and hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed in key areas such as reception desks, hotel lobbies, restaurant entrances, cages, kiosks and restrooms. Signage throughout the premises will prompt visitors to be responsible and follow preventive actions to stop the spread of germs.

All dining establishments, including Katherine’s Steakhouse, Casa Café and River Café, will be open. The buffet at the Virgin River will transform into “Sierra’s Cafeteria,” where the Mesquite Gaming team will serve all patrons, and customers will need to practice 6 feet of physical distancing at all times.

Mesquite Gaming also announced that the Virgin River Hotel casino floor has been expanded to accommodate more than 200 new slot machines. In the coming months, the expansion will also include new casino bar machines and a new restaurant.

Mesquite Gaming Rewards Club members will remain at their current card level, and slot point balances will remain in effect. All March 2020 – May 2020 birthday dinners for Gold, Platinum and Diamond members will be made available upon reopening.

For additional information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

