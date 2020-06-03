County approves additional law enforcement patrols in Apple Valley

Written by Mori Kessler
June 3, 2020
Apple Valley welcome sign as seen from SR-59, Apple Valley, Utah, date unspecified | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Apple Valley will be seeing additional law enforcement patrols through town thanks to an agreement struck with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and approved Tuesday by the Washington County Commission.

SR-59 heading east toward Apple Valley, Utah, date unspecified | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

“They’re having issues with traffic,” Washington Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Nate Brooksby told the County Commission, specifically mentioning drivers speeding through downtown as being a problem.

“Obviously, with (state Route) 59 being a part of the Apple Valley, that’s always been an issue too,” he said.

SR-59 runs from Hurricane to Hildale and ends at the Utah-Arizona border where it turns into Arizona state Route 389. Approximately 12 miles out of Hurricane, the road passes through the town of Apple Valley. The posted speed limit on SR-59 through Apple Valley is 55 mph.

The agreement between Apple Valley and the Sheriff’s Office will enable additional patrols through the town amounting to 333 hours a year, broken down to six hours per week per individual deputy. The extra patrols are estimated to cost the town $15,000 annually.

Brooksby said the Sheriff’s Office was comfortable with the arrangement and helping Apple Valley enforce some of its more serious offenses that otherwise “don’t have any teeth right now” beyond fines and civil actions.

Washington County Commissioner Dean Cox noted the Sheriff’s Office has similar agreements with other municipalities in the county that lack their own police department, such as Toquerville, which he said have proven to be very beneficial.

However, Brooksby said, the sheriff’s deputies on patrol aren’t to become “tumbleweed police” in relation to town code issues.

“We want to help out where we can, but after they’ve done their due diligence,” he said.

The County Commission approved the agreement in a unanimous resolution.

The Town of Apple Valley has a population of over 800 people and incorporated in 2006.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!