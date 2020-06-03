County approves additional law enforcement patrols in Apple Valley

Apple Valley welcome sign as seen from SR-59, Apple Valley, Utah, date unspecified | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Apple Valley will be seeing additional law enforcement patrols through town thanks to an agreement struck with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and approved Tuesday by the Washington County Commission.

“They’re having issues with traffic,” Washington Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Nate Brooksby told the County Commission, specifically mentioning drivers speeding through downtown as being a problem.

“Obviously, with (state Route) 59 being a part of the Apple Valley, that’s always been an issue too,” he said.

SR-59 runs from Hurricane to Hildale and ends at the Utah-Arizona border where it turns into Arizona state Route 389. Approximately 12 miles out of Hurricane, the road passes through the town of Apple Valley. The posted speed limit on SR-59 through Apple Valley is 55 mph.

The agreement between Apple Valley and the Sheriff’s Office will enable additional patrols through the town amounting to 333 hours a year, broken down to six hours per week per individual deputy. The extra patrols are estimated to cost the town $15,000 annually.

Brooksby said the Sheriff’s Office was comfortable with the arrangement and helping Apple Valley enforce some of its more serious offenses that otherwise “don’t have any teeth right now” beyond fines and civil actions.

Washington County Commissioner Dean Cox noted the Sheriff’s Office has similar agreements with other municipalities in the county that lack their own police department, such as Toquerville, which he said have proven to be very beneficial.

However, Brooksby said, the sheriff’s deputies on patrol aren’t to become “tumbleweed police” in relation to town code issues.

“We want to help out where we can, but after they’ve done their due diligence,” he said.

The County Commission approved the agreement in a unanimous resolution.

The Town of Apple Valley has a population of over 800 people and incorporated in 2006.

