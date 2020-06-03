‘We have sufficient evidence to charge and to prosecute’; Parowan man accused of sexual abuse of child

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A man has been charged with three felonies after allegedly sexually abusing a young girl.

Darcy Anderson was arrested Monday by the Parowan Police Department on two counts of second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child and one count of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson told Cedar City News an investigation began following allegations of sexual abuse communicated to law enforcement. Dotson said law enforcement interviewed the victim at the Children’s Justice Center.

“There were disclosures made in those interviews,” Dotson said. “As a result of that, more investigation was done including an interview of Mr. Anderson.”

During the investigators’ interview of Anderson, “there were statements made that corroborated what was said in the Children’s Justice Center interviews,” Dotson said.

“We believe that we have sufficient evidence to charge and to prosecute at this point.”

Dotson added that child abuse cases are taken seriously by the Iron County Attorney’s office.

“These are some of the most important and serious cases that the County Attorney’s office prosecutes,” he said. “We are going to contribute significant resources to make sure we get justice in this case.”

Anderson was arrested Monday and booked into the Iron County Jail.

Anderson is also currently the suspect in a fraud case being investigated by the St. George Police Department, having been accused of using approximately $150,000 for personal gain.

According to a probable cause statement filed in support of that case, Anderson was given the funds by an investor based on an agreement that he would set up a limited liability company called Waterpocket Fold. The investor was to receive 15-20% interest in the company.

Anderson then allegedly invested approximately $120,000 into a different company for 10% equity interest for himself and spent $34,000 “with no accounting of how the funds were business-related,” the statement said.

There were several cash withdrawals, checks issued to Anderson and charges for dining, gasoline, hotels and web-based subscriptions found in the State Bank of Southern Utah account for Waterpocket Fold LLC.

