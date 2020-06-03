Joseph Sidney Pace

February 22, 1928 — May 27, 2020

Joseph Sidney “Joe” Pace, 92, passed away May 27, 2020. He was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Orem, Utah to Sidney Alexander Jr. and Alice Fryer Pace. Joe attended schools in Orem and graduated from Lincoln High School. He then left home to join the Navy and dutifully served his country.

On a leave during his service, he met his beautiful wife to be in Florida. He married the love of his life, Annabelle Foster on June 20, 1948, in North Carolina. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.

Joe and Ann established their first home in Orem, Utah and six years later built a hillside home in Pleasant Grove, Utah where they raised their three children. Joe worked at the United States Steel Plant as well as roofing and working at Roy’s Chevron Service Station in Pleasant Grove. After retirement, they relocated to St. George, Utah. Prior to Ann’s death, which was on their 58th wedding anniversary, they spent many years traveling in their 5th Wheel going to Yuma, Arizona and many other locations with their friends. They also enjoyed working in their yard to make things beautiful. For 18 years Joe was a beloved greeter at the Bloomington Walmart where he made many forever friends. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Joe is survived his children: Marvalee (Joe) Murdock, Debra Jo (Wayne) Rogers and Ronald Lynn (Nickie) Pace; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Rulon Dean (Inga) Pace, Wanda Pace Ellis, Ralph Eugene Pace, Robert Wayne (Connie) Pace, Weston Dennis (Geri) Pace, John David Pace and Susan Pace Daurelle; and sister-in-law, Margaret Hughes. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Mary Pace McCombs and Mariea Pace.

Private family graveside services will be held at the St. George City Cemetery.