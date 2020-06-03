TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | June 6 – June 7
Art
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cosmic Realms Art Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Art Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Craft Camp | Admission: $25 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9 a.m. | EMDR Group Consultation Session 1 | Admission: $20 | Location: Online event.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Indie Birth Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St., Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | The Awakening Event | Admission: $20 | Location: Holiday Inn St. George, 1808 S. Crosby Way, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Hairspray” | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Kanab Film Fest | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. PDT; Sunday 7 p.m. PDT | Jamit Las Vegas | Admission: Free; must be 21 | Location: Skydome Lounge, CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 9 a.m. to noon | Wiggly Worms Nature Camp | Admission: $42 | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Summer Lego Challenges | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Friday Afternoon Movie: “Sonic” | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Enterprise Branch, 393 S. 200 East, Enterprise.
- Friday, gates open at 7 p.m. | Drive-In Movie: “Frozen” | Admission: $10 per car | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, gates open at 7 p.m. | Drive-In Movie “Frozen II” | Admission: $10 per car | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, noon | Fridays for Future | Admission: Free | Location: St. George City Hall, 175 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | RSQ’d Treasures Garage Sale | Admission: Free; purchases vary | Location: 1838 W. 1020 N., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Drive-Thru Food Service | Admission: Food donations | Location: Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah ReStore, 835 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; purchases vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Socratic Trio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7-11 p.m. | Monthly Barn Dance | Admission: $15 monthly membership | Location: 2164 E. Rustic Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ EZ | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Avenue, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Trainwreck | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Avenue, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 3-6 p.m. | Raw Fitness Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Raw Fitness, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, #307, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation and Sound Bath | Admission: $25 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: Members, $10; nonmembers, $15 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | AcroYoga Fundamentals | Admission: Members, $10; nonmembers, $15 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 963 S. Bluff St., St. George.
