TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Weekend events | June 6 – June 7

Art

Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cosmic Realms Art Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Art Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George

Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Craft Camp | Admission: $25 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.

Entertainment

Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Hairspray” | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Friday-Saturday, times vary | Kanab Film Fest | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.

Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. PDT; Sunday 7 p.m. PDT | Jamit Las Vegas | Admission: Free; must be 21 | Location: Skydome Lounge, CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

Foods/vendors/charity

Friday, noon | Fridays for Future | Admission: Free | Location: St. George City Hall, 175 N. 200 East, St. George.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | RSQ’d Treasures Garage Sale | Admission: Free; purchases vary | Location: 1838 W. 1020 N., St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Drive-Thru Food Service | Admission: Food donations | Location: Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah ReStore, 835 S. Bluff St., St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; purchases vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Music

Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Socratic Trio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Friday, 7-11 p.m. | Monthly Barn Dance | Admission: $15 monthly membership | Location: 2164 E. Rustic Drive, St. George.

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ EZ | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Avenue, Cedar City.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Trainwreck | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Avenue, Cedar City.

