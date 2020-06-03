September 10, 1966 — May 30, 2020

Andrew Michael Rowe, age 53, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born on Sept. 10, 1966, in Scotland.

He was the very best big brother anybody could ask for, very protective. He loved to cook and was very good at it. He loved to go fishing and take care of his plants. He was a great friend to everyone that knew him. He had a nice smile and he was always trying to make other people smile. He donated to St Jude’s every month because it made him feel good.

Andrew had a brain Injury in 2010, so he had a disability, but he tried not to let it slow him down. Everyone that knew him loved him. It brings us comfort knowing he has our mom and dad and sister on the other side welcoming him with open arms.

Andrew is survived by his brothers: Steve Crellin, Steve Rossling, Donny Rossling; sister: Victoria Rowe; children: Shelby, Jennifer, Michael, Morgan and Dane.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Joan and Michael Rowe, and sister Janey Rowe McPhie.

Rest in Paradise big brother. We love you. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.

