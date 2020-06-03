Ken Garff Ford honored with prestigious President’s Award for dedication to Southern Utah customers

Screenshot from St. George News video featuring Ken Garff St. George Ford, St. George, Utah, date not specified, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Ken Garff St. George Ford has once again been honored by Ford Motor Company with the manufacturer’s prestigious President’s Award.

Founded in 1998, the annual award is presented to the top 10% of Ford’s 3,000 dealerships that exceed customers’ expectations every day. This is the fifth consecutive year Ken Garff St. George Ford has received the honor and the 13th time it has been recognized since they began serving Southern Utah.

“The pursuit of excellence requires passion, tenacity and hard work,” said Austin Szatlocky, marketing manager for the dealership. “This prestigious award salutes those top performing Ford dealerships that embrace these philosophies, achieving among the highest levels of customer satisfaction — in both sales and service — in automotive retailing.”

For 40 years, the team at Ken Garff has taken pride in having the best customer service of any car dealer in St. George, and Szatlocky said the reason they are once again winners of the award is because of the people in the community.

The Ford Motor Company President’s Award recognition is based on customer surveys about their experiences visiting the dealer, and in order to be considered, dealerships must demonstrate a passion for helping their customers in all departments. To win, it takes the highest dedication by the entire staff, and it signifies the manufacturer’s gratitude for going above and beyond for customer satisfaction.

“We have core values of treating people right and creating lifetime customers. We listen to the needs of our customers and provide the best solution for them,” Szatlocky said. “Employee and customer satisfaction is our No. 1 priority.”

He added that the values of respect, integrity and teamwork are what they live by, and the award is a testament to their desire and passion to treat their community right. While offering the best sales and service options to fit the needs of their customers is a top priority, it is also important for them to give back to the community that supports them.

“We are ecstatic to receive such a great honor and blessed to be a part of this great community we live in,” he said.

At Ken Garff St. George Ford, they understand that making a large purchase can be stressful, but by listening and genuinely caring about every customer, their staff believes it is possible for everybody to enjoy buying a new vehicle.

“We hope that everyone has a trusted, easy and enjoyable experience time after time,” Szatlocky said.

Ken Garff St. George Ford Lincoln is located at 145 W. Hilton Drive, St. George. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

