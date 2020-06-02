Officials say missing swimmer at Lake Powell is presumed deceased; recovery operations continue

Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA — Officials from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area announced Tuesday that a man who disappeared under the water while swimming in the Warm Creek area of Lake Powell is now presumed deceased.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area dispatch received a call about a missing person and presumed drowning in Lake Powell in Kane County.

Witnesses reported that a group of five friends was on a privately owned vessel traveling in the Warm Creek arm of Lake Powell, approximately 3,280 yards from the Cut. The victim, a 30-year-old man from Flagstaff, Arizona, decided to go for a swim. He was not wearing a life jacket, and conditions were semi-windy.

The man was last seen approximately 100 yards from the vessel when he disappeared underwater and did not resurface. National Park Service Rangers and Classic Air Medical conducted a hasty search until dusk.

No recovery was made on Sunday, and the missing party is now presumed deceased; however, recovery operations are continuing. The National Park Service has deployed its submerged Remote Operated Vessel dive boat using side-scan sonar.

The case is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service. The victim’s identity will not be disclosed until family members have been notified.

The press release reminded all boaters to be aware of changing weather conditions and to always wear life jackets when boating and recreating on or around water.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.