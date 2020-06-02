July 25, 1930 — May 30, 2020

Merrill A. Hill, age 89, from St George, Utah passed away on May 30, 2020. Merrill was born on July 25, 1930, in St. Charles/Bear Lake, Idaho to William C. Hill and Annie Pugmire. He married Mary Hamilton on Jan. 7, 1955, in Magna, Utah.

Merrill was raised in St. Charles, Idaho and was the youngest of eight brothers and sisters. He graduated from Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho. After graduation, he moved to Los Angeles, California where some of his brothers and sisters had moved previously. Merrill joined the navy in 1951 and served until the end of 1954. He married Mary Hamilton on Jan. 7, 1955, in Magna, Utah and they immediately moved to California. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple on Dec. 18, 1965.

He worked for a decal printing company his first few years in California. This was not challenging enough so he went to work for Farmers Insurance as a sales agent. Having no prior training in sales, Merrill was very successful and later became a District Manager. He retired at 55 but did not like being idle, so with his wife Mary they opened an auto brake shop. After several years they sold the business and moved to St. George.

He was an avid golfer and spent many days on the golf course. He also enjoyed fishing, boating and being outdoors.

Merrill and Mary served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Visitor Center and Historic Sites in St. George, Utah in 2005-2006.

Merrill is survived by his wife Mary who resides in St. George. Daughter Annette Rothe, husband Joseph who reside in Henderson, Nevada. Merrill was preceded in death by Debra Moore his oldest daughter. They have five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Merrill was extremely close to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who have many fun and loving memories at the Colorado River and spending time with both grandchildren and then later the great-grandchildren during summer vacations throughout the years in California and Utah.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah (435) 673-2454

A private family service will follow.

Interment will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada at a later date.

Friends and family are invited to sign Merrill’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com