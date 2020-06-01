Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

L-R: St. George Mayor Jon Pike speaks with Troy Anderson, founder of the Southern Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter during the ‘kneel in’ held by the St. George City Offices on 200 East, St. George, Utah, May 30, 2020 Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31.

ST. GEORGE — Crowds gathered along St. George Boulevard just a couple blocks south of the St. George Police Department on Saturday to demonstrate in solidarity with national protesters airing their grievances in the death of George Floyd.

TOQUERVILLE — Emergency crews, including an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter, responded to a motorcycle crash on state Route 17 just east of I-15 Saturday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Hicks, at approximately 8:20 a.m. the driver of a 2016 Harley Davidson lost control around a slight curve, causing the crash.

NEW HARMONY — A fire that burned a motor home to the ground closed off northbound Interstate 15 near New Harmony and Kanarraville Saturday afternoon, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

ST. GEORGE — As coronavirus cases continued to surge in Southern Utah Sunday, the mayor of St. George challenged local residents to start wearing masks and show them off on social media.

St. George Mayor Jon Pike, in a video released on Facebook, put up a social media challenge to not only wear masks when social distancing is not possible, but show them off.

ST. GEORGE — As rallies and protests took place across the nation Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd, the Southern Utah Chapter of Black Lives Matter held a rally at the St. George City Offices.

The rally was followed that evening by a separate protest of around 200 people on St. George Boulevard.

