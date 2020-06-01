Police looking for information on criminal incidents in Cedar City, Enoch

CEDAR CITY — Police are asking the public for any information regarding the vandalism of several mailboxes in Enoch and two burglary incidents in Cedar City that occurred over the weekend.

Cedar City Police Department Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News there are two people suspected of burglarizing the USA Gas Station near Walmart in Cedar City, as well as Cloud 9 Vapor.

At around 2 a.m. Saturday, two suspects attempted to break into Cloud 9 Vapor but were unsuccessful. The same individuals, seen in surveillance footage, are suspected of burglarizing a gas station around the same time.

“They tried to hit it (Cloud 9 Vapor) with a baseball bat and use a hammer to pry it open but were unsuccessful,” Pollock said. “There was a USA Gas Station that was burglarized within about the same time frame with the same suspect description of what’s observed in the video of that clothing.”

Pollock said the following morning the suspects broke into Cloud 9 Vapor and stole several vaping products.

“Early Sunday morning they went back to Cloud 9 Vapor, busted through the door with the bat and stole a bunch of vaping products,” Pollock said,

The incidents occurred between 2-4 a.m. both days, and the suspect are believed to have driven away in a 90s model white sedan.

Pollock said a Cedar City resident heard glass breaking and was able to provide investigators with some information regarding the burglaries, and he encouraged others to do the same.

“If anybody has information related to either one of these suspects or any information related to both of these burglaries, contact us,” Pollock said.

Anyone with information regarding either incident should call the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2956 and reference case #C20-01531.

Enoch Police Department Sgt. Isaac Askeroth told Cedar City News 49 mailboxes in Enoch were vandalized between 2-3:30 a.m. Monday and officials are encouraging anyone with information to help identify suspects.

“We were told by witnesses that it looked like two younger males, and they were driving a side-by-side or four-wheeler, and it was possibly red in color,” Askeroth said.

All mailboxes that were vandalized were located within a 3-mile radius in Enoch.

“They just kind of rode all around Enoch,” Askeroth said. “It was all on the east side of Minersville Highway, but it was within a 3-mile radius. They just kind of weaved in and out of all the roads.”

Askeroth said officials do not suspect any property was specifically targeted.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact the Enoch Police Department at 435-586-9445.

