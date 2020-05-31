Pizza parlor provides boost for toddler’s battle against cancer

Vuduu Pizza held a fundraiser on Saturday to support Cameron Moody, a 20 month old boy with cancer, St. George, Utah, May 30, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pizza parlor in St. George hosted a fundraiser on Saturday for a toddler overcoming cancer.

Vuduu Pizza, located on St. George Boulevard, hosted the fundraiser for Cameron Moody. Moody is a 20-month-old boy who is undergoing chemotherapy after a tumor was removed from behind one of his eyes. The fundraiser lasted all day on Saturday with all proceeds going to the Moody family.

Cameron’s tumor was removed two days after it was found. Doctors decided on chemotherapy to make sure the cancer does not come back.

Nayland Stuart, owner of Vuduu, said he found out about the Moody family through Cameron’s father, Jacob. The two had known each other for about three years and when Stuart found out about Cameron and his tumor, they decided to organize a fundraiser.

“I found out that day that he had just lost his eye because of a surgery, there was a tumor behind the eye and just the day before they found out it was cancer,” Stuart said. “Just with the platform, the store, I thought it would be a good idea to throw a fundraiser. I asked him about it and we went from there.”

10 different local stores gave gift certificates for the fundraising event that included some games outside as well as a raffle.

“It’s just makes me more grateful,” Jacob Moody said of the support. “I think since we found out about the tumor, it’s made me more appreciative for people in general. There are a lot of good people, so I’ve been nothing but shocked and grateful with how giving people have been.”

Moody said that his son has been handling the chemotherapy well and that people would not be able to tell the difference in Cameron. He did mention that he has been more tired as a result of the cancer treatments and has been sleeping a fair amount.

“He never really acted different and he’s been a real trooper,” Moody said. “He’s been a little more tired which has kind of been nice for us.”

For Stuart and Vuduu Pizza, he is happy to use his platform as a way to help give back to others and fundraise money for a good cause.

“Just owning a small pizza store, you never knew that just making pizzas could do so much,” Stuart said.

