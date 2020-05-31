‘We’re all working together to step up’; Cedar City campaign launches to help businesses with social distancing

Floor decals made for local businesses as part of the #CedarCityTogether campaign | Photo courtesy of Cedar City, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Patrons of Cedar City businesses may start to notice social distancing signs and other health and safety measures in local businesses as part of the #CedarCityTogether Campaign.

The Cedar City Brian Head Tourism Bureau and Cedar City-Iron County Office of Economic Development partnered with local Cedar City business Decorworx to create this campaign in an effort to help local businesses follow COVID-19 health and safety recommendations from the governor’s office.

Economic Development Director Danny Stewart told Cedar City News part of the campaign is to help businesses communicate to customers and visitors.

“We just wanted to help these businesses, especially the smaller ones that don’t have access or resources to get these kinds of materials, to show that they’re meeting health and safety standards,” Stewart said.

The campaign includes a care package of sorts for businesses. It contains restroom signs encouraging hand washing, floor decals for encouraging social distancing, table toppers to let customers know what business safety protocols are being used to ensure the health and safety of their employees and guests, and access to other health and safety products at near-cost values from Decorworx. Packages were delivered to several businesses, and more are available for pickup in the Cedar City Administration Offices.

Stewart said the materials provided to businesses are an effort to “communicate the message that Cedar City businesses are open and they’re aware of the needs to have a safe and healthy opening for their employees and for their customers.”

“We just want these businesses’ customers, whether they live here or they’re visiting here, to know that our local companies are taking measures to keep them safe,” Stewart said.

Stewart added that the decals and signs are themed similarly to the positive, song-lyric banners on Main Street.

“We want things to be a more positive, upbeat teamwork feel instead of mandatory regulations,” Stewart said. “We want to help our businesses communicate that we’re all working together to step up and make these things happen. We’re not trying to force the issue but we’re trying to help people understand that health and safety is important for businesses.”

Funding for the campaign was provided by Cedar City’s community promotion fund and the Tourism Bureau’s destination development fund.

