Investigation ensues after deceased Utah man is pulled out of Newcastle Reservoir

CEDAR CITY — An investigation has started following a report of a deceased man pulled out of the water at Newcastle Reservoir Saturday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar City dispatch received a call around 8:45 a.m. about a deceased man who had been pulled out of Newcastle Reservoir by several people who were recreating in the area.

Iron County sheriff deputies responded to the scene to investigate.

The deceased man was reported as a 53-year-old Utah resident but his name has not yet been released. The man’s body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s office to determine the manner and cause of death, according to the statement.

A 67-year-old Utah man, who is believed to have been in association with the deceased man at the reservoir, was previously transported by ambulance to Cedar City Hospital and released after minor injuries.

Iron County detectives are still investigating the incident, and according to the statement, alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Sgt. Dave Mitchell told Cedar City News that more information will be released Monday afternoon or once that information is available.

“I understand we didn’t put a lot out, but that’s all we’re willing to put out at this point,” he said.

Update May 31, 5:47 p.m.

Iron County Sheriff Kenneth Carpenter told St. George News that they are expecting autopsy results Monday, which should help resolve some of the lingering questions.

St. George News writer Jeff Richards contributed to this report.

