ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Transportation has closed all lanes of the northbound Interstate 15 near Kanarraville after a motorhome caught fire.

All three lanes of the northbound I-15 are closed at mile marker 37.

The location is three miles south of Kanarraville. Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area and find alternative routes.

The closure can be expected to continue until about 3 p.m. MST.

