Life Flight responds to Harley-Davidson crash on SR-17, UHP says driver was not wearing helmet

TOQUERVILLE — Emergency crews, including an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter, responded to a motorcycle crash on state Route 17 just east of I-15 Saturday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Hicks, at approximately 8:20 a.m. the driver of a 2016 Harley Davidson lost control around a slight curve, causing the crash. When the driver lost control, he went onto the right shoulder and that is where the motorcycle came to a stop.

“He was traveling east from I-15, from Cedar City towards Toquerville,” Hicks said. “This curve here, he just didn’t negotiate that curve with whatever speed he had. It was a single-vehicle motorcycle crash, it was an adult male that lives in the area and he was transported by life flight to the hospital.”

Hicks added that the driver of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries and was transported by Life Flight to the hospital. He was on his way to the hospital to check the condition of the driver after the scene was cleared.

The driver was not wearing a helmet, but Hicks mentioned that helmets are only required in Utah for those younger than 19 who are driving a motorcycle.

“You can wear it or not. We suggest you do wear it for cases like this, it’s the best protection you can have in case of a crash,” Hicks said. “Nobody plans on a crash but it could happen. That’s people’s choice, to wear a helmet or not.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.