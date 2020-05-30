Weather alert: Thunderstorm in Cedar City

Photo illustration. | Photo by Allan Akins, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a “Significant weather alert” for Cedar City, Enoch, Summit and Hamilton Fort as a thunderstorm capable of excessive hail and wind is moving in. The alert is effective at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Affected area

At 2:53 p.m., National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Cedar City, moving north at 35 mph.

Roads affected include Interstate 15 between mile markers 53 and 68 and state Route 56 between mile markers 54 and 61.

Hail may accumulate on area roads including I-15 resulting in dangerous travel conditions.

Storm accumulations

Half-inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible.

The National Weather Service advises if threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building.

This storm is capable of producing a significant amount of hail.

