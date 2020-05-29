Vehicle rolls after tire explodes on highway

ST. GEORGE — Police responded to a rollover near the Leeds exit on I-15 Friday night.

According to UHP Trooper Grant Hintze, a white Ford Ranger was traveling northbound around 7 p.m. when the front passenger tire exploded, causing the driver to lose control.

“He went across all three lanes of travel, into the median and he rolled over once,” Hintze said. “Then he landed on the southbound shoulder, facing southbound and on the cable barriers. He did one full roll and then came to rest in the median safely.”

Hintze said the driver suffered minor injuries due to the seat belt he was wearing but refused medical treatment. The driver was also not under the influence of anything, and it was the tire that led to rollover.

There were also witnesses on scene that confirmed the cause of the crash.

The Hurricane Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and UHP all responded, but the fire department left after there were no major injuries. An ambulance was also on scene but left after the driver refused any medical care.

As for how to respond to tires that explode on the freeway, Hintze suggested that drivers do not immediately break. He said it is best to let the car slow down on its own and then move to a safer spot.

“Each vehicle is different, but most times, immediate breaking is not the solution, just kind of rolling with it, letting off the gas and trying to maintain control while pulling off to one of the shoulders is best,” Hintze said.

