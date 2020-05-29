Snow still covering some trails, but Cedar Breaks National Monument otherwise set to open for summer

Overlook of Cedar Breaks National Monument, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Nancy Julian, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Visitor services will once again be available at Cedar Breaks National Monument beginning Monday.

“Amid this season of COVID-19 outbreak, we are excited to offer visitors outdoor spaces to explore and relax,” Superintendent Kathleen Gonder said in a press release from the National Park Service sent out Thursday. “For the safety of visitors, we ask that social distancing continue while visiting the park.”

On May 13, the National Monument announced that the scenic road that goes through the park and connects state Route 148 to state Route 143 opened for the summer season. However, at that point, most trails and facilities – including restrooms and the Information Center – were still closed as a result of both snowpack and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Thursday’s press release, Sunset Trail and the park’s overlooks are open, and the Visitor Center is currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Following the park opening, rangers may be found throughout the park offering information and insights on park resources. Picnic areas and restrooms will also open. The Point Supreme Campground will open June 19.

Visitors are being advised to stay on open trails. Although the snow is melting rapidly, trails that are currently closed continue to be snow-covered and muddy. Crews are working to open the remaining trails over the coming weeks.

The park entrance fee for recreational use of the monument is $10 per person aged 16 or older; the fee can be paid at the fee station as visitors enter the Visitor Center/Point Supreme Overlook area. The Cedar Breaks Annual Pass, Interagency Annual and Senior Passes may also be purchased at the fee station. These passes are also available for purchase at the park’s administrative office in Cedar City and at the Iron County Visitor Center, 581 N. Main.

As is the case every year, weight restrictions will be in place on the scenic road through the park prohibiting vehicles over 26,000 gross vehicle weight rating. Signs are in place on all the approaches to Cedar Breaks alerting drivers to the fact that the Cedar Breaks road is closed to all traffic exceeding 26,000 GVWR because of the damage heavy vehicles cause to the road.

Questions regarding the status of the Cedar Breaks Scenic Drive and park activities may be directed to the park’s headquarters office in Cedar City at 435- 586-9451. Once the park facilities open, visitors can call the park Visitor Center directly at 435-586-0787 to inquire about park activities and recreational opportunities or check the Cedar Breaks website.

