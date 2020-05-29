Joyce Adams

August 27, 1927 — May 25, 2020

Joyce Hinton Adams, age 92, our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, died peacefully in her sleep Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home in Hurricane, Utah. She was born Aug. 27, 1927, in Hurricane, Utah to John Leslie Hinton and Ruth Fawcett Hinton.

She married Shirley Morgan Adams Dec. 31, 1945, and they were later sealed for time and eternity in the St. George LDS Temple.

Joyce was a lifetime resident of Southern Utah. She worked in St. George for Mountain Bell Telephone Company, Dixie Cafe, Dixie Drug and after 40 years working in Admissions at Sevier Valley Hospital and Dixie Regional Medical Center, she retired at the age of 83.

Joyce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She loved her grandchildren dearly; they were the joy of her life.

Joyce is survived by her four children: Shirley Ann [Bruce] Wayland, John [Susan] Adams, Kelly [Daneen] Adams and Jeff Adams. She is also survived by her brother Roland [Judith] Hinton, 18 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Gloria Hinton, her brothers Leslie Hinton and Junior Hinton.

Graveside services at Hurricane Cemetery on June 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Spilsbury Mortuary.