December 14, 1929 — May 27, 2020

Elmer Robert Barrick, 90, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. He was born Dec. 14, 1929, in Cedar City, Utah, to Norman and Martha Irene Barrick. He was raised in Cedar City, where he lived until 2002, then moved to Hurricane, Utah.

He loved to hunt, hike, and fish. He is survived by two children, Trudy Kohlas and Kevin Barrick, both of St George, Utah. He has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Douglas, a daughter, Christine, and a grandson, Toby.

Viewing will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George, from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a graveside service at the Cedar City Cemetery.

His family wishes to acknowledge the special care given to him by Encompass Home Health and Hospice.