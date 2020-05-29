Ask a Local Expert: When is the right time to buy a house?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Interest rates are lower than they have been in many years, and now might be a good time to purchase a new home.

According to local real estate expert Tammie Richeson of Red Rock Real Estate, now is the best time to jump into housing market.

Learn more about when to buy a house from the experts at Red Rock Real Estate in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

“By purchasing a home today, based on the projected equity growth, you are likely to see as much as a 4.3% increase in value your first year of ownership,” Richeson said.

Financial advisor and author Suze Orman said owning a home is a keystone of wealth – both from a financial affluence and emotional security standpoint – and Richeson calls home ownership an investment in your fortune and your future.

After 16 years in the real estate business, Richeson said it has been a pleasure watching the enjoyment and success real estate has brought to her clients at Red Rock. She has a passion for real estate – always keeping it personal – and with her, you are never just a number.

“Throughout many years of experience I’ve had in real estate, I’ve had the opportunity to watch my clients grow from their first real estate purchase to many over the years,” she said. “I’ve built lifelong relationships by providing guidance throughout their real estate ventures.”

She said there are many great opportunities for buyers in Southern Utah.

Richeson can be reached by phone at 435-229-0830 or at her office at Red Rock Real Estate located at 90 E. 100 South, St. George. Find her current listings on her website.

