Eureka Casino Resort in Mesquite to welcome guests back with safety precautions

MESQUITE, Nev. – Employee-owned Eureka Casino Resort announced Thursday an outline of the comprehensive measures the company is undertaking to safely reopen on June 4 after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release issued by the resort, the plan exceeds the Southern Nevada Health Department’s and the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s health and safety standards. Significant time and investments have been made in specialized equipment to clean and sanitize the entirety of the Mesquite, Nevada, property.

“We know how important it is for people to be able to confidently return to doing the things that they love,” Andre Carrier, chief operating officer of Eureka Casino Resort, said in the press release. “To that end, we have taken every step to implement a plan that protects our employee-owners and their families, our guests, and the communities in which we work and live.

“Let’s be clear: the objective is to make our property an inhospitable environment for the virus, while still leaving the Eureka very much the warm, friendly, and hospitality-centric environment guests have known and loved for years.”

While the Eureka may not look exactly like it used to, hospitality and guest service is still the hallmark of the Eureka way, which includes serving guests, community members and one another with care, compassion and dedication.

The company’s core values recognize that service to community is a partnership, and while employee-owners are working hard to create a safe and fun environment, it is their hope that guests will play a role in keeping the environment a sanctuary of safety and enjoyment as well.

The outline of the Eureka safety plan includes the following precautions:

Social distancing: Physical markers and protective plexiglass barriers throughout the property, limiting daily casino capacity, substantially spreading out and reconfiguring the casino slot floor and reducing seating at all restaurants and bars, as well as reduced seating at all table games.

Employee-owners: Conducting daily health screening, providing protective equipment, training on COVID-19 safety measures and best practices.

Guests: Providing protective equipment and sanitizers for guests.

Cleaning: Casino and hotel will be cleaned and sanitized throughout each day, including the sanitizing of chairs, table games and rails, chips, cards, slot machines, all food and beverage outlets and hotel rooms.

Clean Team: The creation of a new department, the “Clean Team,” who will be ever present and whose sole job will be to personally prepare and sanitize any gaming area, upon request, for guests.

“As part of our promise to guests and employee-owners, we will continue to work with health experts and government officials to act rapidly as guidance continues to evolve,” Carrier said. “In doing so, we’re joining a determined and hopeful global community that has responded with courage to this unique challenge. We look forward to welcoming guests back to the Eureka, we’re well prepared, and now, finally, we are ready to play.”

For a comprehensive list of procedures and protocols and for operating hours, visit the Eureka Casino Resort website.

About Eureka Casino Resort

Eureka Casino Resort was founded by the Lee family in Las Vegas. It operates a wide-ranging number of businesses, including Eureka Casino Resort in Mesquite. The Lee Family sold it to the employees in 2015, making it Nevada’s first 100% employee-owned casino. For multiple years, Eureka has been named one of Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best Medium Workplaces and a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company.

Eureka also operates The Rising Star Sports Ranch in Mesquite, as well as Eureka Las Vegas and The Brook, a casino in Seabrook, New Hampshire. The dedication of employee-owners to hard work extends to each and every guest and the communities they serve.

