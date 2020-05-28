Man arrested in Maverik parking lot for ‘suspicious activity’ receives sentence on drug, theft counts

Fifth District Courthouse, Cedar City, Utah, June 16, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A West Valley City man suspected of using drugs while sitting inside a stolen car in a Cedar City convenience store parking lot in March has been sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to five criminal charges.

Patrick Scott Cline, 28, was sentenced on May 18 by 5th District Judge Matthew L. Bell after pleading guilty to third-degree felony charges of transferring or receiving a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession or acquisition of a financial card. He also pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts: possession or use of a controlled substance, transaction of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and interfering with an arresting officer.

In exchange for Cline’s guilty pleas, which were formally entered on April 6, five additional charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

As previously reported in Cedar City News, Cline and another man were arrested in the parking lot of the Maverik at 444 Old Highway 91 on March 13 after a bystander called 911 to report suspicious activity going on inside the vehicle.

Police officers responded, and after allegedly finding a white substance consistent with methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, arrested both of the car’s occupants. An investigation into the vehicle’s VIN later revealed that it had been reported stolen out of West Valley City.

The other man who was taken into custody was identified as Harry Edgar Cline, 28, of Yakima, Washington. Harry Cline was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one for drug possession and one for possession of paraphernalia. He is currently out on bail, and his court case has been postponed until July due to coronavirus-related delays.

Harry Cline’s familial relationship with Patrick Cline, if any, is not evident from police or court documents. The two cases have been handled as entirely separate matters.

In handing down the sentencing, Bell suspended any additional jail time for Patrick Cline, limiting the term to 60 days and giving him credit for the two months he’d already spent in the Iron County Jail since his arrest. The fines typically associated with each of the counts were also waived.

During his 36-month probationary period, Cline must comply with all terms and conditions of the probation agreement, including substance abuse treatment and classes, the judge ordered

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.