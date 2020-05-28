Proforma Landscape & Design believes a great first impression begins with great landscaping

Landscape maintenance by Proforma Landscape & Design, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Proforma Landscape & Design, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The benefit of having great looking landscaping cannot be underestimated when it comes to increasing the curb appeal of a home or business, and for communities with HOAs, it can have a dramatic impact on the home values of the entire neighborhood.

“If you have a beautiful lawn, that’s the first thing that pops when somebody comes into a project or to your home,” says Todd Bristol, owner of Proforma Landscape and Design in St. George.

Bristol told St. George News that landscaping is all about attention to detail and making sure the property is weed-free, clean, pruned correctly, beautiful and healthy. But even more than that, he said, it is about ensuring everything “looks nice, all the way up to the doors.”

With temperatures increasing dramatically over the next few weeks, Bristol said now is the right time for property owners to address potential landscaping issues and prevent easily solved problems from reaching a point of no return. If plants or lawns are dry and looking unhealthy already, they will be dying and lost when the real heat of the summer hits.

“There are ways to salvage problems with the lawn at this point, but when it gets later in the summer, it gets really hard to salvage, and they will have to wait until the fall.”

Serving the Utah market since 1990, Proforma Landscape & Design has taken over a number of HOAs in the region that were plagued by landscaping problems, which led to frustration for the residents and owners.

One of the HOAs they currently serve in Santa Clara has approximately 100 units and had all kinds of problems when they took over the account. It had bad coverage and numerous dead spots, Bristol said, but within a year of doing some major revamping of the system, the property now looks fantastic.

“There are many complexities as far as pressure and flow in a sprinkler system,” he said, adding that experience is one of the biggest reasons to chose a landscape company that is reliable and honest.

“The HOA board and the homeowners were ecstatic, but we had to do some very creative things to get it to green up. The pressures were good, but the flow wasn’t very good,” he said.

Another of Proforma’s newest clients had one of his competitors come out to bid initially and told the owner their system was a total loss and needed to be completely replaced, with an estimate of $20,000 for repairs. At first sight, Bristol said this had to be a mistake – he knew as long as there are lines in the ground, nothing has to be “redone from scratch.”

For only $2,000, Proforma got the job done and finished right.

Bristol said they are able to come into a project when all else has failed and fix a problem.

“Without exception, we were able to remedy and fix the problem at every one.”

Proforma Landscape & Design has all the necessary licensing – including for pest control – and Bristol said if someone is dissatisfied with their current landscaping service or would even just like a second opinion, he welcomes them to give him a call for some free advice or an estimate for an annual contract to care for their property.

“Now is the perfect time for people if they are looking to make a change,” he said. “If somebody is even mildly dissatisfied, it wouldn’t hurt to have somebody with experience like me come out and give them an evaluation. Not charge them a penny – just come out and say, ‘I would suggest that you do this.'”

He also loves helping owners bring their imagination to life by helping to design and install new additions to their projects. His quotes are extremely affordable, and he never skimps or sacrifices for the final product. He said he believes if you want something to turn out really well, you should do it right from the start, never cut any corners and stick it out to make sure the job is done to the owner’s satisfaction.

“I have to put myself in the homeowner’s shoes,” he said. “If this was my home, am I going to feel good about leaving it this way?”

For a quote or more information about their services, call 435-210-1450 or email bristol2@gmail.com. You can also view a gallery of Proforma Landscape & Design’s previous projects online.

