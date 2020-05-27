June 6, 1958 — May 23, 2020

Terri (Fabio) Smith, 61, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Her passing was peaceful in the arms of “the love of her life,” Dennis Patten. Terri was born on June 6, 1958, in Provo, Utah to Burke and Arlene Smith.

Terri was raised in Loa, Utah where she graduated High School and then moved to Salt Lake City, where she worked for 18 years, as a flight attendant and in Real Estate. In 1995 she moved to St. George, Utah, where she enjoyed the remainder of her life working in Real Estate and then Ivins City.

Terri loved working in her studio doing fused glass making necklaces, plates, and wall hangings. She had a passion for travel and enjoyed many vacations to Mexico and boating on Lake Powell. She felt most alive in the outdoors and took great pride in her and Dennis’ yard planting beautiful flowers and working side by side with him in the garden.

Terri was loved and adored by Dennis’ grandchildren. She will long be remembered for her warm hugs, patiently painting everyone’s nails, epic Easter egg hunts, Christmas tree decorating, Christmas morning waffles, Disneyland trips, conversations around the pool, her cool purple streaked hair, Pizza Factory lunches, fun light-up necklaces, kind words and selfless service she showed to them for over 10 years. She was an angel to them on Earth and they will take great comfort in knowing that she will continue to watch over them from Heaven.

Terri is survived by her companion and best friend, Dennis Patten; her adopted children and grandchildren, through Dennis; sister, Kathy Berry (Dan); brother, Marty Smith (Val); her father Burke Smith and stepmother, Verla Smith.

Graveside services will be held Friday, 29 May 2020 at 10 a.m. the Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For funeral listings, visit www.metcalfmortuary.com.