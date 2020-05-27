TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | May 29 – May 31
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Eric Hanson: Impressions of Zion | Admission: Free | Location: Springdale.
- Friday, noon to 3 p.m. | Mom and Me Party – Fairy Garden | Admission: $50 | Location: Washington City Community Center.
- Friday, 6-6:30 p.m. | Live with Twi! | Admission: Various | Location: The Pottery Avenue Cottage, 231 E. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Paint & Pizza Night | Admission: $25 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Spiritual Detox Day | Admission: $111 | Location: The Zen Den, 419 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Walk With Ease-Online | Admission: Free | Location: Area Agency on Aging – Five County AOG, 1070 W. 1600 South, Building B, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | DAA Sand Hollow Photogrammetry Dive Along | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | Reconnecting and Expanding | Admission: $25 | Location: St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8 a.m. | SHE Turns 2* Birthday Bash!* MEN & WOMEN | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center | St. George Entertainment, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 4-10 p.m. | Live Music by Tom Bennett and The Living Proof | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, St. George.
Family
- Friday, noon | Fridays for Future | Admission: Free | Location: St. George City Hall.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Midwifery For The People | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St., Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Value Based Parenting Workshop | Admission: $78 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Suite 204, Bldg. 23, St. George.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | It’s Who We Are: St George | Admission: Free | Location: 50 S. Main St., St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Dream Bigger Sundays | Admission: Various | Location: ART Provides.
Music
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Stone Company! | Admission: No cover | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Rock-pocalypse Concert at Staheli Family Farm | Admission: $10 | Location: Staheli Family Farm.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ EZ Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: Free | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Tom Bennett w/ Jake Shepard | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Cedar Skies Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: $5 | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Angel Party with Cassie | Admission: $33 | Location: Simplicity in Healing.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Drum Love: Medicine Drum Making & Group Clearing Workshop | Admission: $333, $353, $393 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | Sisterhood Ceremonial Dance | Admission: $30 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Catori Center 5K Social Distancing Run/Walk | Admission: Various | Location: LaVerkin.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Virtual 200 hour ryt vinyasa yoga teacher training Rob hess | Admission: $1750 | Location: Online event.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Revolver Only Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: Various | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 Industrial Road, St. George.
