St. George Children’s Museum to reopen its doors with added safety precautions

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Children’s Museum, a nonprofit funded by donors and admission costs, is preparing to reopen their doors June 1 with new procedures for the safety of their patrons.

Their goal is to provide educational and hands-on activities to “discover, imagine and create.” The museum’s focus is on purposeful play and education through hands-on activities.

In response to the pandemic, the museum will be initiating a timed entry system where they have some times opened for attendance and others when the museum will be closed for sanitizing. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Those looking to visit the museum will also be required to pre-register on their website, while they can pay online to avoid contact while buying tickets at the facility.

“All of our staff will be wearing masks; we really encourage guests to wear masks,” St. George Children’s Museum Development Coordinator Riley Brown said. “They’re not required, but they’re definitely encouraged. People will notice that a lot of the small props in each of the rooms are probably going to be missing for a little while because they are things that are really easy for kids to put in their mouths. If we can avoid that for a little bit, it is one way to slow the spread.”

The staff at the museum will also be on hand to sanitize equipment throughout the day on top of the cleaning periods every two hours. Brown said hand sanitizing stations and wipes will also be available for guests at the museum.

“We just want everyone to feel as safe as possible here knowing that a huge portion of what we do here are things that are able to be touched and handled,” Brown said. “That’s how we’re teaching kids, through hands-on experiences, and we want them to still be able to participate in the activities here while feeling safe and comfortable for their family’s health.”

Brown said they have grandparents who attend their museum with families and they want them to feel safe as well.

Rooms will be limited to 10 people per room and less for other smaller exhibits. They are also open to feedback from guests and the community as to how they can better their response to the pandemic.

Some exhibits at the museum include a communications room with a stage, lighting and sound system. There will be a new room opening in September, which will be a sports room done in conjunction with Dixie State University and their jump to Division I athletics. There is also a kids at work room, which is focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We feel strongly that we are a really important part of this community because we are getting kids interested in local businesses and jobs,” Brown said. “If you’re educating the youth, you’re educating the population of the future that will eventually be running everything around us.”

