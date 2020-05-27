February 21, 1950 — May 24, 2020

Irene Maugatula Hannemann Ah Quin, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, returned with honor to our Heavenly Father, May 24, 2020, at the age of 70. She passed peacefully in her sleep in her Hurricane home, and we believe she was escorted to her heavenly home by the love of her life, Clayton Keaunui Ah Quin, Sr.

Our loving Mother was born on Feb. 21, 1950, to Max Seiuli Young Hannemann and Irene Dole Hannemann in Honolulu Hawaii.

From day one she had the spunky, larger than life personality, full of love and fun. She spent her childhood on the beautiful north shore of Hawaii and in Torrance, California. She grew up in an energetic and humble home full of love and faith where she was number eight of 14 children; 10 sisters and three brothers (yes, all from the same two parents.)

At 18 years old she was love struck by a handsome Hawaiian hunk, Clayton Keaunui Ah Quin Sr., a tall, dark, handsome, yet shy local boy from Hauula, Hawaii. She was a cheerleader and he was a football player, a storybook match. Their eternal romance started with a carton of orange juice after a football game, and from that moment on they were inseparable. Clay and Irene were sealed for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles LDS temple in 1969.

They welcomed their first child on Oct. 18, 1969, and within a 16-year span, they completed their family of seven children on Jan. 10, 1986. Our mother endured 10 hard pregnancies and had seven beautiful children, (Tonya, Clayton Jr., Max, Joseph, Irene, Adam, Tia,) whom she and our dad adored and raised diligently in the gospel of Jesus Christ. She had her dream job as a stay at home mom, with all seven children while our father worked to provide. She always said how blessed she felt to have a husband that allowed her to stay home and raise their children and he always said how mom had the hardest job of all and how she ran her household like a business. They treated each other like a King and Queen and showed that strong and united marriage example to all.

As a mom she was organized, clean, spunky, fun, involved, and full of life, love and selfless service. She loved being a mother and loved being involved in her children’s lives. From running along the sidelines cheering on her kids, playing all sports, to watching her girls dance and perform in pageants and dance recitals, she supported her family fully in everything they did! She was always that fun mom that went above and beyond to make these memories so sweet.

The Gospel of Jesus Christ was the center of our home, and she always made sure we knew the importance of faith, hope, charity, tithing, prayer, fasting and sharing the pure love of Christ to all our earthly brothers and sisters. She wanted us to know with a surety to whom we could turn to for a remission of our sins, for comfort, for hope and that is our Savior Jesus Christ. She never missed an opportunity to teach by example and always encouraged us to turn to our Heavenly Father in prayer for anything and everything.

Irene was the epitome of a righteous and Christ-like mother, on her knees frequently praying for all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We always teased her that she had a direct line to our Heavenly Father with her prayers because of how faithful she was and her bruised knees from praying. She never shied away from sharing her testimony, and always shared love and light freely.

She was known to tell everyone she came in contact with the things she loved and adored about them followed with a big hug and smile. She was always praying, fasting, talking and sharing about her family to anyone that would listen. She was so proud of her family and loved supporting them in all that was important to them.

At the age of 51, Irene underwent a life-threatening surgery removing a benign brain tumor. It was a successful removal; however, it left her with lasting effects on her body. She was told that she would never be able to use her left side again due to lack of feeling in her whole left side. If you know Irene, then you know she does not take “no” or “never” as an answer and she pushed through the pain and struggle daily without a word of complaint. She never let her lack of feeling on her left side keep her from doing anything she wanted to do and she continued to do all the things she loved to do till she left this Earth. She is the strongest person we know, mentally, physically, and spiritually and her example of perseverance and hard work has left a lasting impression on us all.

One of her favorite pastimes was shopping at Costco and taking treats to her friends that worked there while visiting about family, her mission, the gospel, Main Ohana Movement concerts and Kalamity benefit concerts. She was always the top ticket seller for every benefit concert, bringing in over $600 (at $5 apiece) in ticket sales all on her own, and she did this for over 50 different causes. She loved people fiercely and was never afraid to show it.

As a grandma, she was just as involved, fun and spunky as she was as a mom. She annually hosted 4th of July “camp outs” with her grandchildren in their backyard where she had campfire dinners, water games, a “caught being good” store to get trinkets from, and lots of yummy treats. She went above and beyond in her efforts and actions to make sure her grandkids knew how much she loved them with frequent phone calls and voicemails, telling them how amazing she thought they were, surprise gifts, and showing up to all the many events. She found so much pride and joy in her posterity. She was the best grandma as all her grandchildren of all ages can attest.

Irene was passionate about health and was always learning new healthy tips and tricks to cure any ailment or disease. She shared her knowledge freely and encouraged all she knew to do all they can to live a healthy life. She was a proud “chicken” mom and loved caring for her chickens and I know those chickens sure loved being spoiled and loved by her. She loved gardening and growing her own food and always shared her harvests freely through fresh produce, jams, and fresh-baked banana/zucchini breads.

The love of her life passed away on Sept. 10, 2013, and she was completely heartbroken; she yearned for him constantly, but she quickly turned her efforts to serving a Family History mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a missionary, she knew she was her husband’s missionary companion on this side of the veil, and she worked fervently to find family names and to do their temple work. She and Clayton attended the temple every Saturday morning their whole marriage and when he passed; she continued to go to the temple every Tuesday to complete the family names she had found that week. Her marriage and love for our Father in Heaven was strengthened daily as she put all her spunky and bright light energy into her work. Throughout her life she served in many different callings: Relief Society President, YW President, Librarian, Activities, Camp Director, Visiting Teacher, Bishop’s wife, working with the youth purgatory, temple worker and many others.

The one calling that she was most proud of (aside from being a mom, grandma, and great-grandma,) was being a missionary at the Family History Center the past six years. She spread sunshine throughout her mission with her smile, laughter, and contagious energy and was known as the “banana lady” because she would always bring bananas to share with everyone. She said that the day she takes off her missionary tag will be the day she returns home to her Father in Heaven, and that’s exactly what she did. She felt closest to our father, Clayton, while doing the work on this side of the veil while he was continuing the work on the other side of the veil.

She was so full of love and lived her life in a way that drew people to her. She was always smiling, always giving, and always laughing. She will be sorely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Although her passing breaks our hearts, we find great comfort in knowing she is with her eternal companion again. We imagine that reunion to be so glorious, with lots of hugs and kisses.

She went home, to her husband, the same day her daughter, Tia Stokes, returned home to her husband and family after 31 days in the hospital fighting leukemia. She longed to be there for her daughter, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and her age and health risks, she wasn’t able to be there like she wanted. We know she is there now; we know she will always be that angelic aid in our lives. She graduated this life on her angel grandbaby, Tierra Wolfgramm’s birthday, some might say what a crazy coincidence, but we know there are no coincidences. We love her and miss her terribly and feel so blessed and grateful to have had the privilege of learning from her righteous example. Until we meet again … families are forever, no one left behind! Love and Aloha!

Our Loving Mother, is survived by her seven children and spouses: Tonya Ah Quin (Bryan) Horlacher, Clayton (Julee Mair) Ah Quin, Max (Sunshine Downing) Ah Quin, Joe (Janette Haws) Ah Quin, Irene Ah Quin, Jr., Adam (Rebecca Frentheway) Ah Quin, Tia Ah Quin (Andy) Stokes; her 40 grandchildren: Cambria Horlacher (Jeff) Hauck, Cecilee Horlacher (Angel) Orpinela, Kiana Ah Quin (Austin) Stewart, Trevor Horlacher (Kylee), Jaden Ah Quin (Cambra), Britton Frentheway, Tayvia Ah Quin (Blake) Truman, Sydnee Horlacher, Raya Ah Quin (Robbie) Tolbert, Tyler Heilbut, Lisia Wolframm, Isaac Valdez, Ammon Ah Quin, Joseph Tamasamoa (JT) Ah Quin, Hannemann Wolfgramm, Jordan Valdez, Teancumm Wolfgramm, Janessa Ah Quin, Bryson Heilbut, Keawe Ah Quin, Travis Heilbut, Kali Ah Quin, Major Stokes,Rilee Heilbut, Avenna Ah Quin, Tristan Ah Quin, Legend Stokes, Kalea Ah Quin, Joelle Ah Quin, Tia Ah Quin, Maze Stokes, Alma-Ty Ah Quin, Tazz Stokes, Rose Stokes; five great-grandchildren: Mia Orpinela, Vera Hauck, Ayva Hauck, Rex Orpinela, Jeter Stewart; and her siblings: Rosie Hannemann (Leonard) Ah Mu, Eleanor Hannemann (Alan) Gordon, Mabel Hannemann (Walter) Foster, Alice Hannemann (Dietrick) Alkonis, Marion Hannemann, Victoria Hannemann, Laida Hannemann (Robert) Jones, Joyce Hannemann (Charles) Ah You, Patricia Hannemann (Sam) Folau, Arthur Hannemann (Peggy), Lloyd Hannemann, Marishia Hannemann.

Our dear mother will be reuniting with her husband, Clayton Keaunui Ah Quin Sr., her wonderful parents, Max Seiuli Young Hannemann; and mother, Irene Dole Hannemann; her wonderful in-laws: Joseph Keaunui and Henrietta Bee Ah Quin, her little “Earth Angel” granddaughter, Tierra Irene Wolfgramm and brother, Max Seiuli Young Hannemann Jr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. (FAMILY ONLY) at the Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, 84770. Visitations will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC) at the Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. 84770. Interment will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.