Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi on I-15 near Washington Parkway

ST. GEORGE — A pedestrian was struck by a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 15 in Washington County Wednesday and died minutes after arriving at the hospital.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Judd told St. George News that shortly after 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on northbound I-15 near mile marker 12 involving a pedestrian who was struck by a semitractor-trailer. Police arrived to find an unresponsive man near the right shoulder of the roadway.

A number of motorists who witnessed the crash stopped to assist, he said, and were administering life-saving measures when paramedics arrived. The man was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center where he died shortly after his arrival.

The semi driver was hauling a load of refrigerated goods from California and was heading north to Quebec, Canada, when the incident took place.

The driver told troopers that seconds before impact, the semi was approaching mile marker 12 when they noticed a man off to the right of the interstate who proceeded to climb over the guardrail and enter the roadway.

Once he got over the guardrail, “the next thing you know, he darted in front of the vehicle,” Judd recounted from the semi driver’s statement.

The man was thrown several feet upon impact, he said, and the semi driver “immediately hit the brakes hard,” evidenced by the prominent skid marks that streaked across the roadway as the truck pulled off the right shoulder until help arrived.

Judd also said the truck was equipped with dashcam video that was collected during the investigation. Based on the footage, “it appeared this was a deliberate act, and, unfortunately, the man died as a result.”

Troopers conducted a full crash investigation that continued throughout the night. While the semi driver was very shaken after the incident, there was nothing they could do to prevent what happened, Judd said, and they were able to continue on to Canada hours later.

Investigators remained at the scene for several hours conducting a fatal crash investigation which resulted in lane closures that had little impact on traffic, which was minimal at the time.

Troopers are working to identify the man so that notifications can be made to his family, Judd said.

The Utah Highway Patrol, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

