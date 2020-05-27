Toddler hit by truck in parking lot of St. George apartments

Stock photo of a St. George Police vehicle on the scene of an accident on Friday, April 17, 2020 in St. George, Utah. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a truck outside an apartment complex on the 1200 block of 1400 West in St. George.

According to St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin, the toddler was awake and breathing as he was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Atkin said the circumstances of how the child was hit by the truck in the parking lot is still under investigation, and she could not speculate to the cause.

“We have an accident reconstruction team is out there,” Atkin said. “We have minimal info. The 2-year-old male child was awake and breathing when they went to the hospital.”

