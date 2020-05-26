May 27, 1928 — May 23, 2020

Richard Monroe Grimm passed away at his home of natural causes on May 23, 2020, just shy of his 92nd birthday. He was born in Paul, Idaho on May 27, 1928 to Monroe Henry Grimm and Ruth Virginia Hofhine.

Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Joy Hunting; his son, Richard Wayne; a brother, Frank Grimm; and two sisters: Donna Gay Hutson and Gladys Cameron. He is survived by his daughters: Muretta Grimm, Kathleen (Paul) McDonald, JoAnna (Otto) Shill and Marilou Weidenbenner. He has 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Dad was the oldest of seven children. He began farm work at an early age to help support his family. He received a purple heart while serving in the Korean War. He married his sweetheart Feb. 11, 1951. They were sealed in the St. George Temple July 10, 1965. He was a loving husband and father.

Dad was a dedicated, hard-working man for Rocky Mountain Produce Company for 31 years. He was willing to tackle any project. He helped mom with our brother whenever he was home and retired early to take over his care when mom could no longer do it. Dad was a quiet, humble man. He loved his family. We will miss him greatly.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held prior at 10 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery, 700 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, Utah.

