Unattended trailer, motorcycles destroyed in blaze

Firefighters work to douse a fire on an unattended utility trailer, Cedar City, Utah, May 25, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Fire Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — An unattended utility trailer caught fire in Cedar City on Memorial Day, with the blaze destroying the trailer itself and its contents, including four motorcycles and a mountain bike.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a vacant lot on Greens Lake Drive just west of where the road intersects with Southern View Drive.

Responders arrived to find an unoccupied gray Ford F-150 pickup with Utah license plates parked on a dirt path in the lot, facing south, with its attached flatbed trailer and contents fully engulfed in flames.

Although crews were able to extinguish the blaze fairly quickly by dousing it with water, the trailer and its contents were a total loss, while the rear portion of the pickup truck sustained fire and heat damage. No injuries were reported.

Cedar City Police said Tuesday that the owner of the vehicle, who is from out of town, has been notified about the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at the time of this report.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.