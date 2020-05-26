Bernadine ‘Dina’ Valerie Dalton

June 29, 1948 – May 20, 2020

Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed peacefully on Wednesday May 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Dina was born in Columbia, South Carolina to Helen Jackson and Heyward Milligan. She was the third of five children.

Dina grew up in Columbia but moved to New York City in her early years of life where she met and married the late Elmer Dalton.

Dina and Elmer later moved and raised three children in Marietta, Georgia. Finally moving to St. George where she spent the last 25 years of her legacy.

You could always find Dina listening or dancing to music. Dina served her church and community with a strong will and loving heart. Never too shy to reach out to those who were in need.

Dina is survived by her three children: Nicole Dalton, Joshua (Janica) Dalton, and Jonathan Dalton, three grandchildren: Michala, Jorja and Ruby. She is survived by two sisters: Loretta Milligan and Angel Milligan.

She is preceded in Death by: Elmer Dalton, Helen and Heyward Milligan, and three siblings H.J. Milligan (brother) Joan Milligan (sister)

We would like to send a special thanks to all the nurses and staff at Sun Tree Hospice who helped put Dina at ease. A very special thank you to David Greenwood who helped and encouraged Dina in her days. David you are officially one of the family.

Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church, 475 W. Buena Vista Blvd. Washington Utah 84780.