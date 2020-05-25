Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

L-R: Robert Burnham VII and Mary Lu Horkay at Dixie Regional Medical Medical Center where both were admitted after a motorcycle crash on May 4, 2020, involving a man arrested on suspicion of DUI, St. George, Utah, May 2020 | Photo courtesy of Mary Lu Horkay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 23-24.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue personnel responded to five separate incidents before sundown Sunday, including one mountain biker who did not survive. In his recollection, after eight years in his position, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin said that he has never had five SAR calls in a single day.

ST. GEORGE — A 70-year-old Cedar City man who died while hiking with a group in Kane County earlier this week has been identified by family members as a retired Southern Utah University athletic trainer.

ST. GEORGE — What began as an enjoyable motorcycle ride on Old Highway 91 to visit Gunlock Reservoir ended tragically when a couple was struck by a Mustang driven by a man arrested for DUI. Amid that loss is a sense of gratitude for the strangers who stopped to render life-saving aid.

ST. GEORGE — The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department is asking for the public’s aid in locating a man who disappeared earlier this week.

ST. GEORGE — As the greater St. George metropolitan area continues to grow, the result will be the continued loss of its agricultural land.

Developments such as Southern Hills and potential plans to link it with Little Valley, as well as other residential and commercial construction projects, will reshape land use.

