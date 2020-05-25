Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

May 25, 2020
L-R: Robert Burnham VII and Mary Lu Horkay at Dixie Regional Medical Medical Center where both were admitted after a motorcycle crash on May 4, 2020, involving a man arrested on suspicion of DUI, St. George, Utah, May 2020 | Photo courtesy of Mary Lu Horkay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 23-24.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

‘Just go, go, go all day’; Rescuers respond to 5 calls in 1 day, including cyclist who lost his life

File Photo: The Anasazi Valley Trailhead is marked by a sign in Ivins, Utah, Feb. 20, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue personnel responded to five separate incidents before sundown Sunday, including one mountain biker who did not survive. In his recollection, after eight years in his position, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin said that he has never had five SAR calls in a single day.

Read complete story here.

‘Doing something he loved’; Family identifies dead hiker as former SUU athletics trainer

Finish line chairman Ben Davidson prepares to give high-fives to approaching runners at the Cedar City Half Marathon, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 9, 2018 | Photo by Danny Stewart and courtesy of Cedar Half Marathon, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A 70-year-old Cedar City man who died while hiking with a group in Kane County earlier this week has been identified by family members as a retired Southern Utah University athletic trainer.

Read complete story here.

Motorcycle riders remember the ‘angels’ that came to their aid after crash on Old Highway 91

Multiple responders at scene of motorcycle crash as Intermountain Life Flight landed on Old Highway 91, Washington County, Utah, May 4, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Mary Lu Horkay, St. George News,

ST. GEORGE — What began as an enjoyable motorcycle ride on Old Highway 91 to visit Gunlock Reservoir ended tragically when a couple was struck by a Mustang driven by a man arrested for DUI. Amid that loss is a sense of gratitude for the strangers who stopped to render life-saving aid.

Read complete story here.

UPDATE: Police locate missing Ivins City man

William Jacob Western, 44, Ivins, went missing May 20, 2020. He was located by police on May 23, 2019. | Photo courtesy of the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department is asking for the public’s aid in locating a man who disappeared earlier this week.

Read complete story here.

March of progress in St. George eating up agricultural land 

Local farmer Ralph Staheli has leased ground at 3000 East and 1580 South in St. George from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the last eight years. The ground he is tilling in preparation for one last crop was announced by the church to be the future site of the Washington County Utah Temple, St. George Utah, Nov. 8, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As the greater St. George metropolitan area continues to grow, the result will be the continued loss of its agricultural land.

Developments such as Southern Hills and potential plans to link it with Little Valley, as well as other residential and commercial construction projects, will reshape land use.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

