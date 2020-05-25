Swenson & Shelley Law continues support of Dove Center through donation

ST. GEORGE — As Dove Center, a nonprofit that provides services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and more, navigates through the pandemic and the uncertainties that come with it, the organization is relying on its partnerships and supporters more than ever before.

For Swenson & Shelley Law, a firm of injury attorneys who often represent victims of sex abuse, the issues Dove Center combats hit close to home.

“We became a supporter of Dove when we found out that a friend of ours was actually one of the recipients of their services,” Brian Shelley, co-founder of Swenson & Shelley, said in a press release.

Shelley said he felt shocked after learning this individual had experienced abuse in her home.

“It awakened me, helped me realize that it’s a bigger issue than I had realized,” he said.

Because of this realization, co-founders Shelley and Kevin Swenson began donating to Dove Center in 2018 and became sponsors for the organization’s annual gala. For this year’s sponsorship, Swenson & Shelley donated $5,000 — which helped fund educational needs, including Dove Center’s special video project that debuted at its gala in March, and to help fund ongoing needs at its shelter. In the future, the firm hopes to offer free legal services to clients at the nonprofit.

“We are pleased with the great work Dove Center does in the community and want to be involved in a good cause,” Shelley said. “We want all people in vulnerable situations to know there is a place of safety.”

When it comes to supporting others, Shelley said business owners should feel an obligation to help those in need.

“It is because of the genuine concern of community members, from people like Brian and Kevin, that we’re able to build partnerships that help support and sustain critical services and essential awareness education,” Dove Center Executive Director Lindsey Boyer said in the release. “We deeply appreciate their support.”